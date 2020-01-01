Dr. Upasana Gala

Dr. Upasana Gala

Founder and CEO, Evolve Brain Training

About Dr. Upasana Gala

Dr. Upasana Gala is the founder and CEO of Evolve Brain Training, a neurofeedback centered institute that focuses on using non-invasive brain training techniques to maximize the brain’s true potential. Earning a doctorate in neuroscience from the revered Baylor College of Medicine, she has spent over a decade trying to unravel the way neurochemical and neurophysiological changes in the brain affect the way we interact with the world. This passion and curiosity for the subject have led her to make ‘the Brain’ her full-time vocation. Dr. Gala is one of the few women in STEM in the UAE, working on promoting and actioning future-forward technology to help individuals and businesses alike reassess the way they think and perform. Her goal is to share her teachings, encourage others to tap into and expand their brain’s capabilities, and dispel any myths surrounding our most complex organ.

 

