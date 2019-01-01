Dr. Vikram A Munshi, Founder, WhiteSpace, a consulting and capability building firm has over 22 years of experience in the life-sciences and healthcare space. He started WhiteSpace in 2012 with a mission to help ambitious individuals, teams, and organizations in their transformation journey through trademarked “Will Skill Drill TM Process”. His passion lies in making the industry patient-centric. Being a certified Executive Coach, Vikram works seamlessly with the top management of clients to articulate strategy and drive positive change within the organization.

He holds a Ph.D. degree from the Birla Institute of Technology and an MBA from IISW&BM (Calcutta). Dr. Munshi motto is moving from ‘Know How’ to ‘Do How’ & which is the real sense of transformation and also the vision of his consultancy.

Dr. Munshi comes with a vast experience of over two decades in all facets of sales, marketing and promotion of pharmaceuticals which help him bring to the table strong fundamentals of Marketing, Leadership & Sales Force Excellence. He was the Former Head of Marketing Pharma at Ranbaxy and has also been a part of GlaxoSmithKline for over half a decade.