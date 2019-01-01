Drew Himel is the founder and CEO of OpenNest, a digital marketing and strategy agency that helps brands make digital experiences more human. He has helped clients implement successful digital marketing campaigns by utilizing their internal data assets to find strategic growth opportunities for more than eight years. Himel hat several national conferences such as HubSpot’s INBOUND, WSI’s Excellence and Innovation Conference and Social Media Summit.
