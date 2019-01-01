My Queue

Dustin Mathews

VIP Contributor
Familyman. Entrepreneur. Speaker. Author. Tennis enthusiast.
Entrepreneur | Ask an Expert
Sought after by the biggest names in business to monetize their message, mission or movement, business builder and marketing expert Dustin Mathews is THE mentor and coach to the stars.

Dustin's chief mission is advancing the human race by empowering leaders to communicate powerfully, unlock their fullest potential and ultimately step into their Greatness.

Dustin is the author of many bestselling books and has shared the stage with athletes, business celebrities, and titans of business. His latest book is the NO B.S. Guide To Powerful Presentations: How To Sell ANYTHING With Webinars & Online Media, Speeches & Seminars (Entrepreneur Press).

Known for creating marketplace frenzies that drive people to buy products en masse, Dustin’s companies and private clients have been featured by Forbes, Entrepreneur, Wall Street Journal, USA Today and INC Magazine.

Having marketed and filled over 3,000 events AND leading 10 online product launches, Dustin has generated over $43 million dollars in sales.

In his most recent research, Dustin codified a process for creating and selling products and services – Irresistible Offer Architecture® which recently received recognition by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

His current innovation, Brand Response®, leverages the fusion of branding, PR and direct response AND is already generating success stories out entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide.

About Dustin Mathews

Dustin Mathews is the co-author of No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations with Dan S. Kennedy and the host of the Get WealthFit! show.

Areas of Expertise

Speaking Powerfully
Webinars
Growth
Marketing
Influence
Connecting with Influencers

Books By Dustin Mathews

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations
Featured

By Dustin Mathews

The Ultimate No Holds Barred Plan to Selling Anything with Webinars, Online Media, Speeches, and Seminars

