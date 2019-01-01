My Queue

Dwight Merriman

Dwight Merriman

About Dwight Merriman

Dwight Merriman is chairman and co-founder of MongoDB, the open-source document database. In 1995, he co-founded DoubleClick (acquired by Google for $3.1 billion) and served as chief technology officer for 10 years as the architect of the DoubleClick ad serving infrastructure, DART, which serves tens of billions of ads per day. He was also co-founder, chairman and the original architect of Panther Express (merged with CDNetworks). Merriman is also the co-founder of Business Insider and Gilt Groupe.