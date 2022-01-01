Signing out of account, Standby...
Dylan Ogline
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Ogline Digital
Follow Dylan Ogline on Social
Latest
5 secretos sucios sobre los negocios en línea hoy
Todo lo que crees que sabes sobre ganar dinero en línea probablemente sea incorrecto.
5 Dirty Secrets About Online Business Today
Everything you think you know about making money online is probably wrong.
El único denominador común entre las personas exitosas
¿Qué ingrediente está siempre presente en los casos de éxito y cómo puedes empezar a cocinar con ese ingrediente?
The One Common Denominator Between Successful People
What ingredient is always present in success stories, and how can you start cooking with that ingredient?
Personal Growth Means Recognizing You're the Sum of Your Inputs
Take a good look at what you're putting into your life so that you can adapt and change your outcome.
El crecimiento personal significa reconocer que eres la suma de tus aportes
Fíjate bien en lo que estás poniendo en tu vida para que puedas adaptarte y cambiar tu resultado.
Why You Are Avoiding the Work and Just Can't Get Things Done
Forget the grind. The better bet is to fall in love with the game.
Por qué está evitando el trabajo y simplemente no puede hacer las cosas
Olvídese de la rutina. La mejor apuesta es enamorarse del juego.
What to Do When Your Family and Friends Stand in the Way of Your Entrepreneurial Success
Why the people we love sometimes undermine us, and how you can let them go if you need to.
Qué hacer cuando su familia y amigos se interponen en el camino de su éxito empresarial
Por qué las personas que amamos a veces nos socavan y cómo puedes dejarlas ir si es necesario.
რატომ დავიწყე ყოველდღე ერთი და იგივე სამოსის ჩაცმა
როგორ ცვლის თქვენს ცხოვრებას თქვენი გარდერობის გამარტივება?
Death By a Million Cuts: The Small Stuff is More Disruptive Than You Think
No one succeeds by sweating the small stuff. How to ruthlessly edit what earns your attention.
Muerte por un millón de cortes: las pequeñas cosas son más disruptivas de lo que cree
Nadie tiene éxito sudando las cosas pequeñas. Cómo editar sin piedad lo que llama tu atención.
Why I Started Wearing the Same Outfit Every Day
Small decisions distract from the important ones. How simplifying your wardrobe can change your life.
Por qué comencé a usar el mismo atuendo todos los días
Las pequeñas decisiones distraen la atención de las importantes. Cómo simplificar tu guardarropa puede cambiar tu vida.