Dylan Ogline

Negocios en línea

5 secretos sucios sobre los negocios en línea hoy

Todo lo que crees que sabes sobre ganar dinero en línea probablemente sea incorrecto.

Online Business

5 Dirty Secrets About Online Business Today

Everything you think you know about making money online is probably wrong.

Estrategias de éxito

El único denominador común entre las personas exitosas

¿Qué ingrediente está siempre presente en los casos de éxito y cómo puedes empezar a cocinar con ese ingrediente?

Success Strategies

The One Common Denominator Between Successful People

What ingredient is always present in success stories, and how can you start cooking with that ingredient?

The Business Traveler's Journal

Personal Growth Means Recognizing You're the Sum of Your Inputs

Take a good look at what you're putting into your life so that you can adapt and change your outcome.

The Business Traveler's Journal

El crecimiento personal significa reconocer que eres la suma de tus aportes

Fíjate bien en lo que estás poniendo en tu vida para que puedas adaptarte y cambiar tu resultado.

Entrepreneurs

Why You Are Avoiding the Work and Just Can't Get Things Done

Forget the grind. The better bet is to fall in love with the game. 

Emprendedores

Por qué está evitando el trabajo y simplemente no puede hacer las cosas

Olvídese de la rutina. La mejor apuesta es enamorarse del juego.

Criticism

What to Do When Your Family and Friends Stand in the Way of Your Entrepreneurial Success

Why the people we love sometimes undermine us, and how you can let them go if you need to.

Critica

Qué hacer cuando su familia y amigos se interponen en el camino de su éxito empresarial

Por qué las personas que amamos a veces nos socavan y cómo puedes dejarlas ir si es necesario.

სიახლეები

რატომ დავიწყე ყოველდღე ერთი და იგივე სამოსის ჩაცმა

როგორ ცვლის თქვენს ცხოვრებას თქვენი გარდერობის გამარტივება?

Prepare to Succeed

Death By a Million Cuts: The Small Stuff is More Disruptive Than You Think

No one succeeds by sweating the small stuff. How to ruthlessly edit what earns your attention.

Prepare to Succeed

Muerte por un millón de cortes: las pequeñas cosas son más disruptivas de lo que cree

Nadie tiene éxito sudando las cosas pequeñas. Cómo editar sin piedad lo que llama tu atención.

The Business Traveler's Journal

Why I Started Wearing the Same Outfit Every Day

Small decisions distract from the important ones. How simplifying your wardrobe can change your life.

The Business Traveler's Journal

Por qué comencé a usar el mismo atuendo todos los días

Las pequeñas decisiones distraen la atención de las importantes. Cómo simplificar tu guardarropa puede cambiar tu vida.

