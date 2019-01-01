About Ed Cowle

Ed Cowle is founder and CEO of Sports Engineering Inc. Following a ten-year career on Wall Street, he has been starting, financing and advising small businesses for the past 20 years. He is founder and drector of Zero Gravity Solutions, Laser Technology, Inc, Biophan Technologies, Inc, Golf Technologies, Inc. and U.S. Rare Earths. Cowle has an extensive background in licensing various technologies from universities and government agencies. He has licensed technology from NYU, Temple University, Johns Hopkins University and NASA.