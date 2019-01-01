My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ed Cowle

Ed Cowle

CEO and Founder, Sports Engineering Inc.

About Ed Cowle

Ed Cowle is founder and CEO of Sports Engineering Inc. Following a ten-year career on Wall Street, he has been starting, financing and advising small businesses for the past 20 years. He is founder and drector of Zero Gravity Solutions, Laser Technology, Inc, Biophan Technologies, Inc, Golf Technologies, Inc. and U.S. Rare Earths. Cowle has an extensive background in licensing various technologies from universities and government agencies.  He has licensed technology from NYU, Temple University, Johns Hopkins University and NASA.