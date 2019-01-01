Ed Zitron is the founder of EZPR, amedia relations firm focusing on consumer tech startups and the author of This Is How You Pitch: How To Kick Ass In Your First Years In PR.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Ed Zitron is the founder of EZPR, amedia relations firm focusing on consumer tech startups and the author of This Is How You Pitch: How To Kick Ass In Your First Years In PR.