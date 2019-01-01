Eddie Ybañez is the CEO and co-founder of taxi-hailing application Micab, and he envisions the creation of a “Taxi 2.0” for the riding public in the Philippines.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Eddie Ybañez is the CEO and co-founder of taxi-hailing application Micab, and he envisions the creation of a “Taxi 2.0” for the riding public in the Philippines.