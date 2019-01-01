There are no Videos in your queue.
Edi Alberto Martínez Tejeda
Director general Hojaldras King
About Edi Alberto Martínez Tejeda
- Director general Hojaldras King (Unica franquicia de Hojaldras en Mexico)
- CEO fundador de Hojaldras King, Hojaldradissimas, Club de Emprendedores, socio fundador de Negocios Express
- Escritor del Libro ”LA NECESIDAD”
- Vicepresidente de afiliacion de CANIRAC
- Vicepresidente de Relaciones Institucionales de CANACO SERVYTUR DE VERACRUZ
- Colaborador de diversas revistas del ámbito empresarial.
More From Edi Alberto Martínez Tejeda
Planeación
Se autentico, se tú mismo y no una copia de los demás es indispensable para convertirte en el arquitecto de tu vida.
4 min read
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
