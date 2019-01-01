My Queue

Edi Alberto Martínez Tejeda

Director general Hojaldras King

About Edi Alberto Martínez Tejeda

  • Director general Hojaldras King (Unica franquicia de Hojaldras en Mexico)
  • CEO fundador de Hojaldras King, Hojaldradissimas, Club de Emprendedores, socio fundador de Negocios Express
  • Escritor del Libro  ”LA NECESIDAD”
  • Vicepresidente de afiliacion de  CANIRAC
  • Vicepresidente de Relaciones Institucionales de  CANACO SERVYTUR DE VERACRUZ
  • Colaborador de diversas revistas del ámbito empresarial.
 

 

