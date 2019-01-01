My Queue

Edward G. Brown

Edward G. Brown

Guest Writer
Author of 'The Time Bandit Solution' and Co-Founder of Cohen Brown Management Group

About Edward G. Brown

 Edward G. Brown is the author of The Time Bandit Solution: Recovering Stolen Time You Never Knew You Had and co-founder of a culture-change management consulting and training firm for the financial services industry, Cohen Brown Management Group.  

 