Edward Saatchi

Guest Writer
Co-Founder of Fable Studio

About Edward Saatchi

Edward is an Emmy Award-winning entrepreneur, producer of Oculus Story Studio’s Lost, Henry, Dear Angelica and Quill, and co-founder of Oculus Story Studio. He founded NationalField as part of the Obama Campaign and was named as Forbes 30 under 30 in technology for his technical contributions to the 2008 and 2012 campaigns with NationalField. In 2017, Saatchi and Pete Billington cofounded Fable Studio.