About Egil Bergenlind
Egil Bergenlind is a data protection specialist, and the CEO and founder of DPOrganizer. Bergenlind was previously data protection officer at iZettle and won Legaltech.se's "Legal Innovator of the Year" award in 2016.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.