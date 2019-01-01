My Queue

Ekta Sahasi

Ekta Sahasi

Guest Writer
VP North American Business Innovation Center and Managing Director, Research for Konica Minolta

About Ekta Sahasi

Ekta Sahasi is the Vice President of the North American Business Innovation Center (BIC) and Managing Director, Research for Konica Minolta. She is an active investor and advises for startups looking to expand into the Asian markets and is bridging the gap between Asian and North American companies. Ekta is based in Silicon Valley and enjoys traveling to connect with entrepreneurs and new partners. 