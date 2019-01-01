About Elie Georgiou-Botaris
Elie Georgiou-Botaris joined Willis Towers Watson in 2006 and is currently the Middle East Practice Leader of Talent Management, responsible for developing, leading and managing regional and large-scale projects. With over 35 years of HR experience in Europe and the Middle East, his numerous specialty areas stretch from human resources management and development to leadership assessment and development. In addition to being an accredited assessor, Georgiou-Botaris holds a BBA Degree from the American University of Beirut. He also completed a Graduate Executive Education Program at Kelly School of Business, University of Indiana.