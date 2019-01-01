My Queue

Eliot Burdett

Eliot Burdett

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Peak Sales Recruiting

About Eliot Burdett

Eliot Burdett is an author, sales recruiting expert and the co-founder and CEO of Peak Sales Recruiting, a leading B2B sales recruiting company launched in 2006. Under his direction, the company leads the industry, with a success rate 50 percent higher than the industry average; Peak Sales also works with a wide range of clients, including P&G, Gartner, Deloitte, Merck and Western Union. Burdett has more than 30 years of success building companies, recruiting and managing high-performance sales teams and is a top 40 Under 40 winner.

He has been widely featured in top publications, including Entrepreneur, the New York Times, Fortune, Forbes, Inc., Reuters, Yahoo!, Chief Executive, CIO, the American Management Association and HR.com. 