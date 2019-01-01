My Queue

Eliran Malki

CEO at Belong

About Eliran Malki

Eliran Malki is the CEO and co-founder of Belong, which offers a treatment management app for cancer patients. He founded Belong after losing his grandfather and his aunt to cancer. Finding treatment options and the “right” courses of action for his loved ones was so overwhelming that he decided to create a trustworthy “safe space” social network for cancer patients and their families.