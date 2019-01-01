Elise Mitchell is the CEO of Mitchell, an award-winning strategic communications firm. She helped build Mitchell into one of the top 10 fastest-growing firms globally and a two-time Agency of the Year winner, honored by PRWeek and The Holmes Report. She was named PRWeek Agency Public Relations Professional of the Year and a Top 50 Power Player in PR. She is the author ofLeading Through the Turn.
