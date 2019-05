Elizabeth Bates is the Five-Foot Founder of ThePetiteShop.com , the first online store dedicated exclusively to petite clothing for women 5' 4" and shorter, in sizes 000P-16P. She considers herself both a dreamer and doer, with a penchant for recycling, shelter dogs and proper spelling. She plans to stay in New Orleans until she's found the best bread pudding in the city - and once she finds it, she's certainly not leaving.