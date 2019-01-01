About Elizabeth Gore

Elizabeth Gore is the entrepreneur in residence at Dell, where she drives initiatives that support Dell’s goals around helping small and medium businesses scale and prosper, fueling the expansion of global entrepreneurship, thereby creating jobs that will drive the world economy. Gore is extending Dell’s global advocacy efforts to raise entrepreneurship to the public policy agenda, encouraging policies and practices that support and enable entrepreneurial growth globally through #EntrepreneursUNite. Gore also chairs the UNF's Global Entrepreneurs Council and previously served as the first ever EIR for the UNF as well as vice president of global partnerships.