My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elizabeth Gore

Elizabeth Gore

Guest Writer
President and Chairwoman of helloalice.com

About Elizabeth Gore

Elizabeth Gore is the entrepreneur in residence at Dell, where she drives initiatives that support Dell’s goals around helping small and medium businesses scale and prosper, fueling the expansion of global entrepreneurship, thereby creating jobs that will drive the world economy. Gore is extending Dell’s global advocacy efforts to raise entrepreneurship to the public policy agenda, encouraging policies and practices that support and enable entrepreneurial growth globally through #EntrepreneursUNite. Gore also chairs the UNF's Global Entrepreneurs Council and previously served as the first ever EIR for the UNF as well as vice president of global partnerships.