Ellen DaSilva and Alex Taub

Ellen DaSilva is a senior analyst of the business operations team at Twitter, which strategically targets revenue opportunities for -the company. Ellen's past positions include investment banking at Barclays Capital and financial planning at Hillary Clinton for President.

Alex Taub is the cofounder of SocialRank, a tool that helps brands find out better information about the people who follow them on social networks. Alex previously led business development and partnerships for online integrations at Dwolla, one of the fastest growing startups in the country.