My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ellie Mirman

Ellie Mirman

Guest Writer
CMO, Crayon

About Ellie Mirman

Ellie Mirman is CMO at Crayon, the market and competitive intelligence company that provides  insights and inspiration for marketers. She was previously VP of marketing at Toast, where she built and led the marketing function across demand-gen, content marketing, product marketing, branding and customer advocacy. She held multiple marketing leadership positions at HubSpot during its growth from 100 customers to IPO. Mirman loves working at the intersection between marketing, sales and product, and building marketing from startup to scale-up. 