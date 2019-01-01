About Ellie Mirman
Ellie Mirman is CMO at Crayon, the market and competitive intelligence company that provides insights and inspiration for marketers. She was previously VP of marketing at Toast, where she built and led the marketing function across demand-gen, content marketing, product marketing, branding and customer advocacy. She held multiple marketing leadership positions at HubSpot during its growth from 100 customers to IPO. Mirman loves working at the intersection between marketing, sales and product, and building marketing from startup to scale-up.