Elliot Cook and Darren Jiron are attorneys at global IP law firm Finnegan.

Cook maintains a diverse intellectual property practice, encompassing patent litigation, post-grant patent challenges, patent prosecution, and patent monetization. Through his involvement in 18 U.S. district court cases, Cook has acquired significant experience with various facets of patent litigation.

Jiron focuses on patent litigation and strategic development of patent portfolios. He has represented clients in all phases of patent litigation before numerous U.S. district courts and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).