Ema Linaker is the Director of Digital at Edelman, MEA. She is a digital native who has been working integrated communications for leading brands and agencies for over 20 years. She has worked at Google, Nuance, Ogilvy & Mather, and prior to her current role at Edelman , she used to head up Leo Burnett’s team of social, mobile and digital experts, working on multinational brands like McDonalds, Samsung and P&G.