My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Emad Georgy

Emad Georgy

Chief Technology Officer, Experian Marketing Services

About Emad Georgy

Emad Georgy leads global software engineering, development and product management for Experian Marketing Services in more than 30 countries around the world. At the company's chief technology officer, Georgy and his team developed the architectural framework to enhance and connect natural synergies across Experian’s diverse portfolio of marketing products and best-in- class data services -- the foundation of the Experian Marketing Suite. Prior to joining Experian, Georgy held numerous global software leadership positions in companies such as Wolters Kluwer, Macromedia, ACS and KPMG. In 2013, he was named a Premier 100 IT Leader by Computerworld. Georgy is a frequent speaker at Big Data and software conferences, such as Computerworld’s Data+ conference, Scrum Alliance Gatherings, Better Software conferences and The Big Data Retail forum.