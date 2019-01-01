My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Emad Saif

Emad Saif

Guest Writer
Lecturer & Coordinator of Entrepreneurship Education, Qatar University

About Emad Saif

Emad Saif specializes in entrepreneurship education training and currently works as a lecturer and coordinator of entrepreneurship at Qatar University. Saif has professional engineering experience as well as entrepreneurial experience in several tech startups. He holds a M.S. in Engineering Entrepreneurship from McMaster University and a BSc. in Industrial Engineering from Ryerson University. Saif is passionate about entrepreneurship and is heavily engaged in building the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar.