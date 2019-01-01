About Emad Saif

Emad Saif specializes in entrepreneurship education training and currently works as a lecturer and coordinator of entrepreneurship at Qatar University. Saif has professional engineering experience as well as entrepreneurial experience in several tech startups. He holds a M.S. in Engineering Entrepreneurship from McMaster University and a BSc. in Industrial Engineering from Ryerson University. Saif is passionate about entrepreneurship and is heavily engaged in building the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar.