Entrepreneur Press and Cheryl Kimball

Profits from Pages

In this valuable guide, industry experts coach you in becoming a player in the self-publishing arena – whether it is self-publishing your own book or providing professional services for others who want to self-publish.

Our experts reveal the tricks of the self-publishing trade: how to evaluate book ideas and recognize a hot-seller, how to develop an effective marketing plan, getting books reviewed and landing great publicity, getting books into traditional and non-traditional sales channels, tapping into the potential of online publishing, and more.

Addresses dramatic game-changers including print-on-demand and ebooks

Reviews industry player offerings including Ingram and Amazon

Covers critical marketing tools including author websites and social media marketing

Features interviews with industry insiders and practicing self-published authors

Plus, a quick-reference guide to every step in the publishing process helps you along your way.