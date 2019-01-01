Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin

Turn Your Knowledge and Experience Into Big Bucks

Whether you're a web master, an accounting expert, or an advertising guru, your special skills are in high demand. Let the experts at Entrepreneur show you how to capitalize on your talents and help others achieve their business goals.

No matter what your area of expertise, this hands-on guide will tell you everything you need to know to start you own successful consulting business. Discover how to get your business off the ground, position yourself as an expert, attract clients, operate day to day, and build revenue.

Learn how to:

Set up your business with minimal startup investment

Identify your target market

Build a business brand that gets you noticed

Capture clients by showing them you're worth their money

Price your service

Advertise and publicize to attract more clients

Hire support staff

And more

Plus, gain powerful insight from interviews with practicing consultants, answers to frequently asked questions, and an invaluable resource list.

You already have the knowledge--this guide shows you hot to share it with others and make a profit!