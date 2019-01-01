Entrepreneur Press and Rich Mintzer

Are you a savings fanatic? Best known for passing on good deals, discounts and other bargain opportunities to your friends and family? If your answer is yes, then you’re likely a candidate to start an online coupon or daily deal business.

A booming industry, the daily deal and coupon industries caters to millions of consumers hungry for savings. Detailing two avenues to reach these savvy shoppers—online coupons and daily deals—our experts show you how to turn your devotion to discounts into a lucrative business. Learn step by step how to apply the basics of business to your online venture, including establishing your niche, formally setting up your business, managing finances, daily operations, and so much more. Plus, gain an inside edge with insights, tips, and techniques from successful coupon and daily deal providers and other industry leaders.

Choose which type of coupon or daily deal website you want to run

Discover your niche or specialization

Build a virtual or traditional office setting and team

Develop an attractive website

Create profitable partnerships with merchants

Build a business brand that gets noticed

Employ a marketing plan that captures consumers and creates referrals

Refer to included resources, examples, and advice to keep your business healthy

Discover all that the discount industry has to offer—start your online coupon or daily deal business today!