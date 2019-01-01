Entrepreneur Press and Robert Skrob

Take Your Information and Turn It into a Six-Figure Income

Want a more comprehensive guide?

If you’re starting a business from scratch, we recommend our Startup Kit, which offers the industry startup details found here plus even more startup support.

A six-figure income from information? Yes! It sounds easy because it is. You've got information that millions of others are looking for and now you can learn how to package, price and sell it.

Let the experts at Entrepreneur, jumpstart your thinking about your area of expertise or interest and show you how to convert it into a high-demand information product. Follow the example set by today’s most successful information marketers, and learn how you too can sell and conveniently deliver the exact information a particular market is after—and willing to pay for! Whether you hope for extra cash or a full-time venture—information marketing is a flexible, lucrative business that you can start any time, and everything you need is right here.

Choose from a wide range of information products or discover what information you already have to sell

Capture the perfect market—one that is looking for your product

Determine your selling price

Learn from real-life success stories

Get started right away with a listing of dozens of information-marketing resources and vendors

Everything you need to know to create your own information product is right at your fingertips—including a six-week launch plan. Now, turn it into big profits!