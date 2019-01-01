Eric 'ERock' Christopher

Eric Christopher, also known as ERock, is an innovative marketing strategist and respected business consultant who's a featured contributor on Entrepreneur.com, Business.com, Thrive Global, Huffington Post, and other major media outlets.

ERock has been a successful entrepreneur for nearly 2 decades. He graduated from Arizona State University with a 4.0 GPA, granting him Summa Cum Laude honors.

He started his first brick-and-mortar business as a strength and conditioning coach, working with amateur athletes to Olympic gold medalists. He then started a part-time marketing business, which generated multiple 6-figures over the next half-decade.

This experience ultimately evolved into a career as a branding, marketing, and media expert.

ERock is an accomplished writer, award-winning speaker, business strategist, and media consultant. He's described by his peers and clients as innovative, vivid, and quick-witted.

His philosophy is that ALL branding and marketing must be educational, engaging, and entertaining in order to succeed in today's competitive business world. His passion is to invent unique and creative branding and media strategies that generate exceptional ROI and PR for clients.

He's consulted with a wide range of enterprises, including local business owners, national franchise chains, respected cryptocurrency companies, and world-renowned brands, including Shark Tank companies and an original Shark Tank investor.



ERock is also an accomplished business coach, having mentored thousands of entrepreneurs around the world, teaching them how to run successful businesses themselves.

ERock is the founder and CEO of (BizFamousTM Media Group - link: https://www.BizFamous.com), a media consultancy designed to promote large brands and enterprises and (Local Business Rockstar - link: https://LocalBusinessRockstar.com), a company dedicated to empowering small businesses in their markets.

Want to learn from the Sharks and other successful entrepreneurs?

ERock is the Executive Producer and host of The BizFamous Show that is launching soon, (so feel free to subscribe to this brand new channel now - link: https://www.youtube.com/c/BizFamous?sub_confirmation=1)!