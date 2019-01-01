About Eric Frenkiel
Eric Frenkiel is co-founder and CEO of MemSQL. Before MemSQL, Eric worked at Facebook on partnership development. He has worked in various engineering and sales engineering capacities at both consumer and enterprise startups.
