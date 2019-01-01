About Eric Greenberg

Eric founded Greenberg Educational Group in 1991 and is dedicated to teaching, advising and preparing students to meet the challenges they face while pursuing their academic goals. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Business School and is a graduate of The Fieldston High School in Riverdale, New York. Greenberg Educational Group has been featured in numerous publications and Eric Greenberg is a frequent presenter to professional organizations. He lives in New York City with his wife and two children.