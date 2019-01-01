About Eric Hinson
Eric Hinson was tired of businesses missing the point and overcomplicating their story. In 2011, he founded Explainify to take complicated messages and make them simple through short videos. Today, Explainify is a market leader for explainer videos and continues to help clients capture attention and motivate action. Hinson has led his team in the creation of award-winning videos for both funded startups and Fortune 100s, such as Demandbase, GE and Tyson Foods. He is also a certified whiskey sommelier.