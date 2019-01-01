About Eric Shashoua

Eric Shashoua is an entrepreneur with a passion for increasing productivity and improving user experience through better design. His devotion to creating software that is beautiful, seamless and simple is reflected in every aspect of Zive’s products. Shashoua previously started and led Zeo, Inc., where he raised $14M in VC funding and launched the Zeo Personal Sleep Coach in the US and Europe. Shashoua was raised in Atlanta and graduated from Brown University with a B.A. in Computer Science.