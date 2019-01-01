Eric Thurston is president and CEO of Personify, a market-leading software company empowering associations, nonprofits and corporations to better engage their members, grow their revenue and optimize their business. At Personify, he led the company through a founder transition and a major product rewrite and has transformed the organization into the market leader of constituent management and engagement solutions.
