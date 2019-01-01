About Eric Tyson
Eric Tyson, a former financial counselor, is the best-selling author of Personal Finance For Dummies and co-author of Small Business For Dummies. He is dedicated to teaching people to manage their money better, and to successfully direct their own investments. Eric's most recent title, Investing For Dummies, is a resource covering an array of topics including how to develop and manage a portfolio, invest in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and real estate, open a small business, and understand the critical tax implications of investing decisions.