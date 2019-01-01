About Erica Werneman
Erica Werneman is the co-founder of Tibba, a marketplace and payment solution that combines cash and barter in a dual-currency approach. Tibba’s ambition is to provide a global payment alternative that is sustainable and non-debt driven. In the spirit of sharing, Erica and her cofounder Yasmine Akermark regularly speak at events and always welcome questions on everything from fintech, the sharing economy, running a startup and women in tech. Contact them on hello@gotibba.com.