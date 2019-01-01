About Erik Finman
Erik Finman, launched Botangle, an online education program. Today, Erik is working on large projects including a mission financed by NASA, robotics, and a large-scale education venture. Erik splits his time in NYC, LA, & ID.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.