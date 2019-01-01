Erik Kruger is a keynote speaker, author, and mental coach. He works with leaders and organizations to help them improve thinking and behavior in the context of high-performance, mental toughness, and assertiveness. He is the founder of The Mental Performance Lab and author of Acta Non Verba: The Playbook For Creating, Achieving And Performing At Your Highest Level. Visit mentalperformancelab.com to find out more
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.