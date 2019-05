Ever been stuck? Well, Erika Napoletano gets restless brands and the people brave enough to lead them unstuck and shortens the distance between where you are and "hell yeah." She's a twice-published, award-winning author of The Power of Unpopular and a TED Editor's Pick for her 2012 talk, "Rethinking Unpopular." Discover business, uncensored at Unstuck.LIFE.