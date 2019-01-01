Erin Kelly is CEO of data science firm Advanced Symbolics, which specializes in Predictive Modeling. She is also an active member with the Young Presidents Organization (YPO), an association for Entrepreneurs who meet for learning and idea exchange.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Erin Kelly is CEO of data science firm Advanced Symbolics, which specializes in Predictive Modeling. She is also an active member with the Young Presidents Organization (YPO), an association for Entrepreneurs who meet for learning and idea exchange.