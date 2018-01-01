Erin Schultz is a former associate editor Entrepreneur.com. She has a masters degree in journalism from Columbia University and spent the last few years as a writer and editor covering community happenings on Long Island's East End. She's been published around the U.S. (and a few other countries), and her video work has been featured on the Discovery Channel.
Marijuana
Happening Now: Cannabis Industry Pioneers Chat Live on Facebook to Commemorate 4/20
Catch these interviews with innovators of the booming marijuana business beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST today.