Eslam Hussain is the co-founder and CEO of Invygo, a new car subscription platform set to disrupt the market. With the company’s recent US$1 million funding and upcoming expansion into Saudi Arabia, Invygo promises to be one of the hottest startups in the MENA region.

Eslam began his career by pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the American University of Dubai. He then worked as a Financial Analyst at Philips, and SMOO, then moved on to his role as Business Intelligence/Finance Implementation Consultant at CDK Global the largest integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions provider to the Automotive industry. Eslam was responsible for a number of remits including product strategy and development of business intelligence, which resulted in a growth of sales by 17% percent working with multiple car manufacturers like Mercedes Benz, Audi, Nissan.

Prior to the establishment of Invygo, Eslam was doing his MBA at IE Business school one of the top 10 MBA programs globally (according to Financial Times), and he worked as project manager at Cox Automotive, in which he led their largest product in the MENA region, 11 team members across broad technical, financial, and business disciplines. Through his previous roles, he was able to develop implementation of software and solutions with numerous distributors in the Middle East.

Eslam is a passionate entrepreneur trying to positively impact humanity through technology. He has extensive experience in the automotive industry. Born in Riyadh to Egyptian parents, he is driven to build a world-class startup in the Middle East.