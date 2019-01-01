Esther Choy is the president and chief story facilitator of the business communication training and consulting firm Leadership Story Lab. She teaches in the executive education programs at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, and the University of Zurich in Switzerland. Her debut book, Let the Story Do the Work, is now available on major online retail platforms such as Amazon.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.