Etienne Nel

Contributor
CEO and co-founder: ZAR X

About Etienne Nel

A former stock broker who believes in asking the question ‘why not?’ and who pioneered over the counter (OTC) trading in South Africa, Etienne Nel is the CEO and co-founder of ZAR X. The exchange was the first to be licensed in competition to the JSE in six decades. Nel’s vision for the company includes using its fintech capabilities to disrupt the financial markets in order to facilitate expansion of the existing environment and introduce new industries and products through the medium of financial inclusion and access.