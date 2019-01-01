Evgeny Likhoded is the Founder and CEO of ClauseMatch, which helps financial institutions to implement robust governance and legal documentation processes as part of the first and second line of defence. Evgeny worked in the legal profession for several years in Morgan Stanley and Gazprom, Evgeny sought to improve the current ways of how legal and compliance departments manage high value and high-risk documentation.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.