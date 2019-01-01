My Queue

Falon Fatemi

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Node

About Falon Fatemi

Falon Fatemi is founder and CEO of Node, a stealth startup of ex-Googlers backed by NEA, Mark Cuban, Avalon Ventures, Canaan Partners, and more. Fatemi has spent the past five years as a business development executive doing strategy consulting for startups and venture capitalists and advising a variety of companies on everything from infrastructure to drones. Previously, she spent six years at Google, starting at age 19. As one of the youngest employees in the company, Fatemi worked on sales strategy and operations focusing on global expansion, Google.org and business development for YouTube.