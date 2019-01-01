Fedhealth Medical Aid

Fedhealthhave been around for over 75 years, giving them a unique and informed perspective on the South African healthcare market – a perspective that’s formed from enough experience and knowledge to challenge most other schemes in the country. Not only do they talk the talk, they also walk the walk, and so remain committed to their objective of ensuring quality and value for money healthcare for their membership base.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.