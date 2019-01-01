Originally from the UK, Fiona Swaffield has a proven track record in event organization and business management. Starting her career in restaurant management in Oxford, England, Fiona soon moved on to London’s club scene, where she spent many years as an after dark entrepreneur managing live music venues and nightlife hotspots.

In 2000, Fiona moved to Dubai, bringing her diverse experience and effervescent personality to the international hospitality and events industry, initially working for Le Meridien Mina Seyahi hotel, but soon taking the plunge to co-create her own highly successful events agency, Siren Events, which she continues to run now as event director and managing partner.